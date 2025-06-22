Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Sunday, July 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

Preformed Line Products Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $153.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.13. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $159.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $758.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $148.54 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.