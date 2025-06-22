Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Price Up 9.6% – Still a Buy?

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 6,238,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,622% from the average session volume of 362,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

