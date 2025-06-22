BSF Enterprise (LON:BSFA) Trading Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

BSF Enterprise Plc (LON:BSFA – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 447,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 901,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.25 ($0.03).

BSF Enterprise Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.27.

About BSF Enterprise

BSF Enterprise Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire the businesses within biotechnology, innovative marketing, and e-commerce sectors. BSF Enterprise Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

