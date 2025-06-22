Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 33,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $128.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

