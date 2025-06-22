Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $1,273,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $360.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.