Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $199,607.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total transaction of $94,497.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,107.36. This trade represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $168.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

