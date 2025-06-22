Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Trading 0.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $41.58. Approximately 12,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 17,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALFVY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alfa Laval from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alfa Laval from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Alfa Laval had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Alfa Laval’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

