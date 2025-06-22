Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $149.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $360.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.