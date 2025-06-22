Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Should You Sell?

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,208% from the average daily volume of 44 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Logansport Financial Trading Down 13.2%

The firm has a market cap of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Announces Dividend

About Logansport Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.08%.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company’s personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

