Mendota Financial Group LLC Sells 664 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mendota Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 54.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $151.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $211.09. The company has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

