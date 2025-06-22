Constellation Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 19,000 Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Constellation Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Constellation Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $184.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.91. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $159.99 and a 1-year high of $199.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

