WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 1,161.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 369.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.2%

FIW stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.03. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.64.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.