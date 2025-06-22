WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAL. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,314,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 330,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,444 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,957,000. Finally, Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 139,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $39.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

