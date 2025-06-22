Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stake in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the period. EQT comprises about 1.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its position in EQT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in EQT by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 16.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.39.

NYSE:EQT opened at $60.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $60.80.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. EQT had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

