Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Holdings Increased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Parsons by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,069,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,932,000 after buying an additional 1,512,812 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $63,417,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,447,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,318,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,868,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSN stock opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.53. Parsons Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97.

Parsons announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Parsons from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

