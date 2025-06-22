Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 851.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,976 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

