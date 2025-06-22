Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC trimmed its position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Black Hills by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH opened at $55.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.76. Black Hills Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.04 and a fifty-two week high of $65.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.67%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.