53,522 Shares in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth about $1,114,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $75.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.14. Docusign Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $608,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,610.04. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,776. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

