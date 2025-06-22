MBE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

MBE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $989,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 246,525.0% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,542,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $230.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.19. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $234.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

