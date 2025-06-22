Paradiem LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Paradiem LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,111,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,894,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,015,000 after buying an additional 2,038,747 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,634,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,986.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,114,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,011,000 after buying an additional 1,060,918 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,455,000 after buying an additional 415,821 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

