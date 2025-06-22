Paradiem LLC Reduces Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Paradiem LLC lowered its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Matson makes up approximately 3.0% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Paradiem LLC owned 0.26% of Matson worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,025,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $542,759,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,086,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Matson by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 753,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,590,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Matson by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 117,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Matson by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 484,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,321,000 after buying an additional 61,204 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In related news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $55,735.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,136.68. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 2,752 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,563.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,196.80. This represents a 50.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.31. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.07 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

