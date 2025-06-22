Constellation Investments Inc. Sells 302,779 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Constellation Investments Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,779 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for 2.0% of Constellation Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Constellation Investments Inc. owned about 0.76% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $42,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2%

ICSH opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

