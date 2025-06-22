Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Stock Performance

BATS:ZDEK opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

