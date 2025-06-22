Stonegate Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 57,399 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

