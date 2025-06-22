Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.65. The company has a market cap of $360.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

