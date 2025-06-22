VERITY Wealth Advisors Sells 130 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Independent Order of Foresters raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 672,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,528,000 after purchasing an additional 123,125 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 108,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $129.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average is $127.04. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

