WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.16% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 297,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

