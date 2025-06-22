WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $601,244,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814,581 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,447,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,825 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,746,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,506 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,136,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,256 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $38.25 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

