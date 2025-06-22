Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 3,657.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.66.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP opened at $106.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

