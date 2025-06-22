3,100 Shares in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,683,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $222.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

