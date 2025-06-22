Voyager Token (VGX) Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,284.58 or 0.99731383 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,643.60 or 0.99106404 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token’s genesis date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 916,531,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,951,352 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. Voyager Token’s official website is www.vgxfoundation.com.
