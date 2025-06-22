Render Token (RNDR) Price Reaches $2.86 on Top Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00002788 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $80.79 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,284.58 or 0.99731383 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101,643.60 or 0.99106404 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,888,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,852,871 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.