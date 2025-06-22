Veridan Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Veridan Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Veridan Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMTM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.56. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.65 and a one year high of $45.58.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.