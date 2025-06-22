H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

STIP stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.99. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $103.61.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

