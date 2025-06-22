Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $2,110,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.7%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $177.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.