Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 14,145 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,393 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 14,145 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Performance
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.54.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FedEx
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Smith & Wesson Stock Falls on Earnings Miss, Tariff Woes
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Marvell’s New AI Chip Deals Capture Wall Street’s Attention
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.