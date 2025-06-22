Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $32.33 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 509,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,856 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 2.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cfra Research raised NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.74.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE NKE opened at $59.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

