Veridan Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after buying an additional 221,308 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

