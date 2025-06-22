Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $50,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 59,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $99.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.