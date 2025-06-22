Top Quantum Computing Stocks Worth Watching – June 21st

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantum Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop or commercialize quantum computing hardware, software and services. They let investors gain exposure to the emerging field of quantum information processing—promising breakthroughs in areas like cryptography, optimization and materials simulation. Because quantum computing remains in its early stages, these stocks tend to be highly speculative and volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. 32,961,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,965,796. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 55,673,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,626,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61. D-Wave Quantum has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 32,340,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,639,260. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 3.85. Quantum Computing has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.36. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $99.13 and a 52 week high of $190.59.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,604,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,768,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.50. Rigetti Computing has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTIW traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.99. 248,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,300. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $9.79.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 97,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,359. AmpliTech Group has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $41.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of -1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

