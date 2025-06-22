1858 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 344 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,861.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,701,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,217 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 408,350 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,046,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 258,175 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,334,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,282,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.90.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

