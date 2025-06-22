Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 4,054 JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6207 dividend. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

