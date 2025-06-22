Top Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – June 21st

Marathon Digital, IREN, and Cleanspark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves bitcoin—whether through mining operations, holding bitcoin on their balance sheet, or providing related services like exchanges and wallets. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements within the regulated framework of a stock market. They offer an alternative to holding the cryptocurrency directly, though they also carry company-specific risks beyond bitcoin’s volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 49,423,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,179,556. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 6.61. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

IREN (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,892,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,980,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. IREN has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,187,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,891,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 4.23. Cleanspark has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

