Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 153,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $128.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

