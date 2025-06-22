Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Cut by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $279.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

