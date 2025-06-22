Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 6,450 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

FENI stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.