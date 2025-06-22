Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.6%

MLPX stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.77. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $67.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.60.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

