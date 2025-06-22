Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 302 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPLG stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

