Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,747,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,050 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $94,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.18. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

