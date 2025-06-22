Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $43.32 Million Stock Position in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Heico makes up 3.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Heico worth $43,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico during the first quarter worth about $80,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heico during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Heico by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heico alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Heico from $264.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heico in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Heico from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Heico from $244.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.45.

Heico Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Heico stock opened at $315.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.43. Heico Corporation has a 52 week low of $216.68 and a 52 week high of $317.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Heico had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heico Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heico Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Heico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Heico’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Activity at Heico

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $11,978,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,659,685.29. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 356 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.10, for a total value of $106,479.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,650. The trade was a 19.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,056 shares of company stock valued at $22,699,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.